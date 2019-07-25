National

Cabinet approves amendments to customary marriages act

25 July 2019 - 15:25 Linda Ensor
Jackson Mthembu. Picture: SOWETAN
Jackson Mthembu. Picture: SOWETAN

The cabinet has approved the submission of the Recognition of Customary Marriages Amendment Bill to parliament.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday, minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said the bill is intended to bring the existing act in line with judgments of the Constitutional Court, which declared sections of the act constitutionally invalid on the grounds that they unfairly discriminated against women in customary marriages.

“The bill provides for the equal treatment of women in pre-act monogamous and polygamous customary marriages,” Mthembu said. “The amendments eliminate the gender-based discrimination in polygamous marriages entered into before the commencement of the act of 1998. Spouses will now have joint and equal proprietary rights over marital property.”

The Constitutional Court declared sections of the act invalid in November 2017 but suspended the declaration of invalidity for 24 months to give parliament an opportunity to correct the defects. The department of justice and constitutional affairs invited comment on the proposed amendments in April 2018.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Jackson Mthembu says cabinet has approved NHI Bill for tabling in parliament

The proposed legislation will be considered by the National Assembly and the NCOP, and go through public consultation before it can be implemented
National
2 weeks ago

Public administration head in place by next April, says presidency

Jackson Mthembu confirms that a capable state needs institutions with skilled public servants, committed to the public good, as per the NDP
National
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
SABC pleads for ‘safe space’ after reporters get ...
National
2.
Cabinet approves policy for licensing more ...
National
3.
Cabinet approves amendments to customary ...
National
4.
Ministers instructed to study report on land ...
National

Related Articles

More South African women than men are calling time on their marriages

National

Constitutional Court comes to aid of women in polygamous marriages

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.