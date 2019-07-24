WATCH: Fitch on the extra R59bn government is giving Eskom

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has confirmed an additional R59bn lifeline for ailing power utility Eskom and that is on top of the R69bn announced in February's budget.

The money will come from the National Revenue Fund and is meant to assist Eskom in meeting its financial obligations during the current and next financial year, a move which is likely to increase government borrowing.

How do the ratings agencies view this move? Yeshvir Singh from Fitch joined Business Day TV to discuss the matter.