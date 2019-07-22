In it‚ Tlhabi says that Zuma‚ during his testimony before the commission last week‚ made "seven false and defamatory" comments against her.

These include claims that she was part of a group of people used to attack the former president's character‚ and that she was involved in the making of a movie on the topic of the rape allegations made against him in 2005.

"Our client denies these allegations‚" reads the letter‚ written by the legal firm Webber Wentzel.

"As a result of these [Zuma's] allegations‚ our client has suffered and continues to suffer harm to her reputation as a respected and trusted journalist and media commentator‚" it says.

Tlhabi‚ through the lawyers‚ said she wanted to give evidence before the commission and "to cross-examine Mr Zuma in order to counter the allegations made by Mr Zuma and ensure that the commission has all relevant information before it‚ so that it is in a position to test the truthfulness of Mr Zuma's allegations".

TimesLIVE