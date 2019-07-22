National

Redi Tlhabi applies to cross-examine Zuma over state capture allegations

Journalist and author says Jacob Zuma made 'seven false and defamatory' comments against her during his testimony at the Zondo inquiry

22 July 2019 - 19:41 Matthew Savides
Journalist and author Redi Tlhabi has applied to the state capture commission to cross-examine former president Jacob Zuma —among other things.

A copy of a legal letter sent from Tlhabi to the commission was shared on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Tlhabi confirmed on Monday night that the letter was "legit".

In it‚ Tlhabi says that Zuma‚ during his testimony before the commission last week‚ made "seven false and defamatory" comments against her.

These include claims that she was part of a group of people used to attack the former president's character‚ and that she was involved in the making of a movie on the topic of the rape allegations made against him in 2005.

"Our client denies these allegations‚" reads the letter‚ written by the legal firm Webber Wentzel.

"As a result of these [Zuma's] allegations‚ our client has suffered and continues to suffer harm to her reputation as a respected and trusted journalist and media commentator‚" it says.

Tlhabi‚ through the lawyers‚ said she wanted to give evidence before the commission and "to cross-examine Mr Zuma in order to counter the allegations made by Mr Zuma and ensure that the commission has all relevant information before it‚ so that it is in a position to test the truthfulness of Mr Zuma's allegations".

