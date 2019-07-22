Master entrepreneurship at Wits Business School

Global relevance

“The MM-ENVC aims to foster a strong culture of creativity, innovation and technological advancement in the knowledge economy. Worldwide entrepreneurial activity is a key driver of the modern economy and is linked with economic growth and development, job creation, and offers solutions for structural inequality,” says Prof Boris Urban, director of the MM-ENVC at WBS.

“The ability to challenge existing business practices contributes to economic development and the MM-ENVC is uniquely positioned to respond to the profound challenges of our times and to take advantage of the opportunities in our local and broader African and global contexts.”

Dispelling myths about entrepreneurship

WBS falls under the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management (CLM) at Wits University, one of the highest-rated research universities in the world. The strong focus on research in the MM-ENVC programme is what differentiates it from similar offerings. All modules are based on the latest and best research, which dispels the myths that exist in the popular literature on entrepreneurship.

“The MM-ENVC is highly relevant under 21st-century global socioeconomic conditions, where entrepreneurship is a vital skill for any individual to add to their repertoire of abilities. It allows students to complement their general education while developing their entrepreneurial competencies,” says Urban.

Students gain a broad appreciation of entrepreneurial activities in a wide range of contexts, including technopreneurship, corporate entrepreneurship, social entrepreneurship and enterprise development. They are provided with opportunities to meet like-minded people to exchange skills, make contacts, network and encourage one another to work through business ideas.