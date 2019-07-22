Denel salaries at risk again in July

Cash-strapped state arms manufacturer Denel has told employees that it remains at risk of not being able to pay salaries for July.

In June, the company said it could only pay 85% of salaries for June due to cash-flow problems. Soon after the public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan announced that a lender had come to the arms manufacturer's assistance and full salaries were paid.

It then emerged that staff at Denel had been paid their salaries, but not their pension contributions.

Denel is one of several state-owned enterprises (SOEs) mired in allegations of corruption and state capture and has found itself in a deep financial crisis, needing a government guarantee to enable it to pay salaries and suppliers.