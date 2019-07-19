Constitutional Court to rule if Busisiwe Mkhwebane must pay Bankorp costs

The Constitutional Court will finally decide whether public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane must personally pay the costs orders made against her by the high court in its ruling against her investigation into the Reserve Bank’s apartheid-era Bankorp bailout.

Mkhwebane asked the Constitutional Court to reverse the Pretoria high court personal costs order against her for an estimated R900,000 over the case. That court criticised the “unacceptable way” she conducted her Bankorp investigation, and found she could reasonably be suspected of bias.

Mkhwebane was forced to admit she erred in ordering parliament to change the constitutional mandate of the Reserve Bank so that it no longer focuses on protecting the value of the rand.

Judgment in her application will finally be delivered more than six months after arguments were heard in the matter in 2018.

The Bank, Absa, the finance minister and the Treasury initially instituted a review application in the high court to set aside certain paragraphs of her remedial action recommendations.

The applicants had alleged that the manner in which the investigation was conducted and the remedial action that was recommended were both flawed.

The high court set aside the paragraphs and ordered the public protector, in her personal capacity, to pay 15% of the costs of the Bank on an attorney-and-client scale, including the costs of three counsel.

The high court held that the public protector failed to make full disclosure in various aspects of her investigation, leading up to the report.

She initially applied for leave to appeal to both the high court and the Supreme Court of Appeals, but both applications were refused.

The Constitutional Court judgment will also be relevant to the costs order in the review of the Vrede Dairy Farm report. That report was reviewed and set aside earlier in 2019. The judgment, in terms of costs, was reserved pending the outcome of the Constitutional Court judgment.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za