Zuma to return to state-capture inquiry, despite legal concerns

Former president Jacob Zuma will return to the hot seat at the state-capture inquiry on Friday, despite reservations by his legal team as to whether his testimony should continue.

Proceedings were adjourned on Wednesday after Zuma and his advocate Muzi Sikhakhane bemoaned the fact that they believed he was being cross-examined.

Zuma and the controversial Gupta family have been at the heart of state-capture allegations. However, he is denying any wrongdoing and has even said he does not believe there is such a thing as state capture.

In his opening statement to the inquiry on Monday, he said the establishment of the commission was part of a plot to discredit him.

Zuma was invited to the commission to give his side of the story and answer questions relating to testimony given by nine other witnesses, who have implicated him either directly or indirectly.

Sikhakhane said that Zuma was brought to the commission under “false pretenses”.

The hearing was then adjourned so Zuma’s and the commission’s legal teams could meet and come to an agreement on how to proceed.

During questioning at the commission earlier in the week, Zuma was asked questions based on testimony by former government communications head Themba Maseko, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, and former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan.

In most of his answers, Zuma said he did not know or could not remember certain things and complained that he was being made to go through details of events he had no involvement in.

