UN accuses SA of not co-operating in arrest of Rwandan genocide suspect

18 July 2019 - 13:56 Agency Staff
Nairobi — On Wednesday, the chief prosecutor of a UN tribunal  accused SA of failing to co-operate in the arrest of a fugitive sought over his role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

“Since August of [2018], my office has been seeking urgent co-operation from SA in relation to the arrest of a fugitive located on its territory,” said Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor of the UN’s international residual mechanism for criminal tribunals.

Since 2010 the tribunal has handled outstanding and ongoing cases from the former International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) that tried suspects in the 1994 genocide that killed about 800,000 people, mainly minority Tutsis.

“We have continually renewed our requests, and have repeatedly sought to engage directly with SA authorities,” he told the UN Security Council.

He said that after a year of “pro-forma responses”, Pretoria had, this week, sent a message expressing its commitment to helping the court. “I hope that this time it will deliver on this commitment immediately,” said Brammertz.

It is the first time SA has been accused of failing to assist in the arrest of a fugitive sought by the tribunal. In the past Kenya has been accused of protecting Félicien Kabuga, once one of Rwanda’s richest men who is accused of financing the genocide.

Kabuga is one of eight fugitives that remain at large.

According to legal sources, it is former presidential guard head Protais Mpiranya who is believed to be hiding in SA.

THULI MADONSELA: Rwanda sets the pace for SA

The East African country has experienced average GDP growth of 7.4% over the past decade. It’s a model for SA of how to woo foreign investment
Opinion
9 hours ago

Genocide is happening in Myanmar, Rwandan survivor says

‘I myself saw the first signs of genocide in Rwanda when I was five years old. Because I was a Tutsi, I was called a snake and a cockroach,’ says ...
World
6 days ago

DRC rebel chief Bosco ‘Terminator’ Ntaganda guilty of war crimes

Ntaganda gave orders to kill civilians in DRC's Ituri region in 2002/2003, was responsible for the rape and sexual slavery of underage girls, and ...
World
1 week ago

