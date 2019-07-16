National

WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma's second day of state capture testimony

16 July 2019 - 10:08

Former president Jacob Zuma continues his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on July 16 2019.

Jacob Zuma will spend his second day before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo today. On Monday the former president faced questions about his links to the Gupta family, and their influence on his presidency.

Zuma stands accused of having abused his executive powers by making decisions that allowed for various government departments and state institutions to be re-purposed and looted during his nine years in office.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma dabbles in murky water of political conspiracy

The former president tells the Zondo commission of a plot to remove him that started in the early 1990s
Politics
5 hours ago

Jacob Zuma: The time has come to speak the truth

Former president appears before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture
National
14 hours ago

Jacob Zuma could out his accusers at inquiry

Five days have been set aside for former president, but it is unlikely he will answer any questions
National
1 day ago

