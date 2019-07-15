Jacob Zuma: The time has come to speak the truth

Former president Jacob Zuma has hit out at his detractors, saying he has been provoked long enough and the time has come to speak the truth even if it hurts the organisation he loves.

He was addressing scores of ANC supporters after appearing before the state capture commission in Johannesburg on Monday.

Zuma, who has been implicated in wrongdoing by a number of former and current cabinet ministers and senior government officials, expressed unhappiness about his resignation as president in February 2018, saying “it was not an innocent move”.

He grudgingly resigned as president after President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected ANC leader at the party's elective conference at Nasrec in December 2017. Zuma backed former AU Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed him as ANC president but she lost to Ramaphosa.

He took issue with “some people” who had mentioned his name “in passing” when presenting evidence to the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

He said he would go back to the commission and deal with issues that need to be dealt with, even though he didn't think there was anything requiring his clarification.

“I thought the time has come that we must speak the truth,” he told the crowd.

He said during the struggle for freedom some people sold out for different reasons.

He told the commission that former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi was recruited when he was a student in Lesotho to be a spy, an accusation Ramatlhodi denied.