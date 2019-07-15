Jacob Zuma could expose his accusers at Zondo inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma, who has been central to allegations of state capture, will address the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture when he appears on Monday, and he could name those he accuses of using the platform to discredit him.

Zuma’s attorney, Daniel Mantsha, would not say what Zuma will do when he takes to the witness stand. "All I can confirm is that he’ll be there," said Mantsha.

It is understood that Zuma’s lawyers have not been communicating with the inquiry since he agreed to appear before it.

