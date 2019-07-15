Disrupted production of nuclear medicine is ‘reckless’, says Gwede Mantashe

It was reckless for SA to allow its production of nuclear medicine, which is used to treat cancer, to suffer, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said on Monday.

He said that although SA was a major producer of medical radioisotopes, its dominant position had since been put in jeopardy.

Mantashe was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 30th technical working group meeting of the African Regional Co-operative Agreement for Research, Development and training related to Nuclear Science and Technology (Afra) taking place in Sandton this week.

With energy only recently added to Mantashe’s portfolio, he said one of his first interventions was to tackle the prolonged shutdown of the NTP Radioisotopes, a subsidiary of the Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa), due to operational challenges.

NTP’s unreliable production was creating space for new entrants to come into the market as well as for substitutes. Not only does it make customers nervous, the suppliers of feedstock would also seek out alternative avenues for their product, Mantashe warned.

“You are giving away competitive advantage we’ve had and developed for 20 years,” he said.

“I accused them of being reckless in protecting that space. My first suspicion, as a politician, is that you want to kill that capacity because you want to sell it for a song.”

Mantashe’s comments follow the recent resignation of Necsa chair Rob Adam, who took up the role just seven months ago when his predecessor, Kelvin Kemm, was fired along with the rest of the Necsa board in December

In doing so, former energy minister Jeff Radebe cited the closure at NTP Radio isotopes, which was out of production for nine months in 2018, as a key reason.

Disruptions have continued into 2019 but production is back up and running as of July, Mantashe said.

The minister also built on comments made during his budget vote last week where he said SA should begin planning for future nuclear power capacity beyond 2045. He also said SA needed to make use of all the resources at its disposal — including its ample coal reserves.

As SA looks to alternative power generation technologies, it is important not to kill sources of base load power, Mantashe said.

“As we develop new technologies, we must strengthen and tighten our base load technologies.”

