‘New facts’ halt extradition of Mozambique’s former finance minister

The decision to extradite former Mozambique finance minister and member of parliament Manuel Chang has been halted as it appears he enjoys immunity in the country.

Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola authorised the director-general of the department of justice and constitutional development, Vusi Madonsela, to file papers in response to Chang’s urgent application to be surrendered to the Mozambique authorities.

According to a statement by the ministry of justice and correctional services, released on Saturday, the new information revealed that Chang enjoys double immunity in terms of Mozambican law.

The immunity suggested that extradition to Mozambique would contravene the SADC Protocol, South African Constitution and the Extradition Act, rendering the decision to extradite illegal, the ministry said.