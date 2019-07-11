Vehicles sector tables 4.5% wage offer as opening position

SA's largest trade union, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) will ask its members in the automotive sector for a new mandate on a 4.5% wage increase offer from manufacturers this week.

This is a far cry from the one-year 20% wage increase across the board the Numsa is demanding from the Automobile Manufacturers Employers Organisation (AMEO), after its three-year wage agreement came to an end in June.

However, Numsa said it was willing to tone down on the call for 20%, provided AMEO acceded to some of its wide-ranging demands.

Should the parties fail to common ground, any potential disruptions to the sector will have a severe effect on the economy. The automotive sector contributes more than 7% to the GDP, which contracted by 3.2% in the first quarter of 2019. The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) said it expected a “flat year” for the sector.

In June aggregate domestic-vehicle sales fell to 45,939 units from the 46,663 units sold in June 2018, a decline of 724 units or 1.6%, according to Naamsa.

Numsa's demands include morning, afternoon and night allowances of 10%, 20% and 30%, respectively. It is also demanding an annual bonus increase from 8.33% to 12%, six months’ paid maternity leave and 10 days paid paternity leave, as well as a transport allowance of R5,000 per month.

Numsa also wants clerks, welders, spray painters and metal-finish workers to be paid a 20% allowance.

On Thursday, Numsa auto and tyre co-ordinator Vusumuzi Mkhungo told Business Day that the talks got under way this week.