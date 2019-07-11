National

SAA’s board chair JB Magwaza resigns

The airline faces rigorous cost-cutting, sale of noncore assets and strengthening of its operations

11 July 2019 - 20:58 Claudi Mailovich
JB Magwaza. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN/SUNDAY TIMES
JB Magwaza. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN/SUNDAY TIMES

 South African Airways (SAA) board chairman JB Magwaza has resigned barely two months after CEO Vuyani Jarana quit.

Public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan announced Magwaza’s resignation, saying he had left for “personal reasons”. 

During his budget address on Thursday evening, Gordhan thanked Magwaza for his contribution to the embattled airline. 

“We would like to thank, the outgoing chairperson of the SAA board, Mr JB Magwaza.  Your contribution is appreciated,” Gordhan said. 

Phumulo Masualle, deputy minister of public enterprises, said during his address that the SAA’s board will be reconstituted. 

“This so to ensure it is better equipped to discharge the strategic, leadership and governance responsibilities,” Masualle said. 

Masualle said the board should work with “urgency” to address the decline in the airline and its auxiliary businesses, which would happen with the “appointment of a world-class executive leadership team with credible aviation experience”.

Masualle said the government would not allow SEOs to fail and is committed to ensuring they service and support the national developmental agenda. 

“However, the airline must undergo a rigorous and substantial process of reducing costs, improving efficiencies and strengthening its operations,” Masualle said. 

He added that a comprehensive review was being conducted of its domestic, regional and international routes to minimise losses and that noncore assets, which “distracted” management from attending to the core business, had to be disposed of. 

He said while the department understood that the state-owned airline faced immediate and urgent liquidity challenges, the real answer to their sustainability lies in stabilising their ongoing operations and preparing the entity for a strategic equity partner in the near future. 

 mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Boards of SOEs must be strengthened, says Pravin Gordhan

Gordhan says boards will need to devise new operating models for their respective SOEs in next six months
National
37 minutes ago

SAA’s R1.1bn settlement helps Comair’s earnings soar 20%

The operator of kulula.com and British Airways in SA expects earnings to rise by at least 20% thanks to the SAA settlement
Companies
6 days ago

Nico Bezuidenhout returns to Mango as SAA eyes turnaround

Airline welcomes appointment of a permanent CEO as another step towards stabilising leadership
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
SAA’s board chair JB Magwaza resigns
National
2.
Boards of SOEs must be strengthened, says Pravin ...
National
3.
Dan Matjila denies coercing BEE companies to ...
National
4.
SA should start planning for additional nuclear ...
National / Science & Environment

Related Articles

Nico Bezuidenhout returns to Mango as SAA eyes turnaround

National

IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address

National

SAA appoints Zuks Ramasia as acting CEO

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.