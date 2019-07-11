SAA’s board chair JB Magwaza resigns

South African Airways (SAA) board chairman JB Magwaza has resigned barely two months after CEO Vuyani Jarana quit.

Public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan announced Magwaza’s resignation, saying he had left for “personal reasons”.

During his budget address on Thursday evening, Gordhan thanked Magwaza for his contribution to the embattled airline.

“We would like to thank, the outgoing chairperson of the SAA board, Mr JB Magwaza. Your contribution is appreciated,” Gordhan said.

Phumulo Masualle, deputy minister of public enterprises, said during his address that the SAA’s board will be reconstituted.

“This so to ensure it is better equipped to discharge the strategic, leadership and governance responsibilities,” Masualle said.

Masualle said the board should work with “urgency” to address the decline in the airline and its auxiliary businesses, which would happen with the “appointment of a world-class executive leadership team with credible aviation experience”.