Police minister Bheki Cele deploys army to crime-ridden Western Cape

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members will be deployed to the Western Cape’s worst-affected crime areas, police minister Bheki Cele announced on Thursday.

Presenting his budget vote speech on Thursday, Cele said the deployment came about because of the high number of brutal murders in the Western Cape, most specifically in the Cape Town metro in the past few years.

He said he and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to authorise the deployment of the army to help police combat crime and preserve law and order.

“The president has since given the approval of the deployment of the SANDF as requested by both ministers,” Cele said.

SANDF members will work with the police for at least three months for cordons, searches, observation, and foot and vehicle patrols. They will also provide air support.