Public Investment Corporation
Maria Ramos stands out in Tito Mboweni’s PIC interim board
Ramos, who makes a return to the public sector after 10 years, will be joined by other high-profile names including Reuel Khoza
11 July 2019 - 05:10
UPDATED 11 July 2019 - 12:35
Former Absa CEO Maria Ramos stood out on the list of interim Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board members as finance minister Tito Mboweni named the 14-member team on Tuesday to supervise the asset manager rocked by corruption allegations.
