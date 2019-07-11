National

Boards of SOEs must be strengthened, says Pravin Gordhan

11 July 2019 - 20:28 Claudi Mailovich
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says the boards of Eskom and other state-owned enterprises  have to be strengthened technically and financially.

In a dramatic Thursday for the public enterprises minister, he told parliament in his budget vote address that state capture had crippled state-owned enterprises.

His address, however, was disrupted by EFF MPs, who labeled him a  “constitutional delinquent”. He was able to continue with his speech after the rowdy MPs were forced to leave parliament.

In separate comments Gordhan told the media that the board of Eskom and other entities needed to be strengthened, “both at a technical role in relation to the particular business they are involved in, but from a corporate finance and audit point of view as well”.

He said there were three vacancies on the Eskom board.

He also announced on Thursday evening that South African Airlines board chair JB Magwaza had resigned, just two months after the state-owned airline’s CEO Vuyani Jarana quit.

Gordhan said the utilities’ boards would be asked to review their business models and develop models appropriate to the conditions they faced.

The boards would also have to develop financial sustainability plans to ensure that SOE’s becomes self-reliant.

“In giving effect to its renewed efforts to turn around the SOEs, [the public enterprises department] will over the next six to eight months work with the boards of the SOEs to develop new operating models for their businesses, and develop a financial sustainability plan,” Gordhan said.

Gordhan said Eskom faced operational, financial and structural challenges. These were driven by “massive cost and time overruns on the new build programme, collapse in governance, unsustainable debt levels, under-investment and poor maintenance of plants, which has led to increased diesel usage that eroded Eskom’s cash position.”

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

SOE directors should be appointed in transparent process

Some board members at Eskom were out of their depth when it came to governance issues
Opinion
1 week ago

WATCH: Why public sector appointments matter

Simo Lushaba from the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa talks to Business Day TV
National
1 week ago

Denel asks for R2.8bn cash injection from the government

The arms company’s CEO says recovery efforts are progressing well and Denel could win R30bn of deals if it receives help for liquidity constraints
National
6 days ago

Most read

1.
SAA’s board chair JB Magwaza resigns
National
2.
Boards of SOEs must be strengthened, says Pravin ...
National
3.
Dan Matjila denies coercing BEE companies to ...
National
4.
SA should start planning for additional nuclear ...
National / Science & Environment

Related Articles

EFF MPs thrown out of parliament for heckling Gordhan

National

There is no Sars rogue unit, says Trevor Manuel

National

Showdown looms between public protector and Pravin Gordhan

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.