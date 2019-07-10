WATCH: How Outa wants to help find a solution to e-tolls impasse

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has made it clear that scrapping e-tolls is not economically viable.

This comes after he was tasked with calming the feud between finance minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng premier David Makhura, who are at loggerheads over the issue.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called for the scrapping of e-tolls.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage joined Business Day TV to provide more detail on the organisation’s stance.