Jackson Mthembu wants to slash municipalities’ irregular spending by 80%

The government wants unauthorised and wasteful expenditure in municipalities to be reduced by 80% within five years, Jackson Mthembu said on Wednesday.

Mthembu, minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation, set the ambitious target during his address during the budget vote in parliament.

The 2018/2019 municipal audit outcome showed that irregular expenditure was down to R25.9bn from R29.7bn in 2016/2017. For the same financial year fruitless and wasteful expenditure was R1.3bn in 189 municipalities while unauthorised spending was R12.85bn in 155 municipalities

Mthembu said that local government had to be supported with skills, financial management, infrastructure and maintenance to “restore trust in this critical sphere of government”.

“We want to ensure 80% reduction in unauthorised, irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure in municipalities and enforce consequence management against officials charged with financial misconduct by 2024. We want public trust and confidence in local government to increase from 46% to 80% by 2024,” Mthembu said.

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu raised the deteriorating accountability in municipalities during his release of the 2018/2019 audit outcomes released in June, saying there was a lack of consequences for transgressions and irregularities.