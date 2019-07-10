“I hear not debates about how best to dismantle the social structure of apartheid and colonialism. I am afraid that our leaders and young activists have stopped this painful‚ patient ideological understanding of where we come from and where we ought to be going to.

“What I hear‚ what I see‚ are power battles with no ideological contestation; people holding the same ideological position‚ but in deep contestation with each other.

“I see and hear factionalism that is inspired not by ideological difference‚ but I wonder by what‚ [besides] by exclusive control of state institutions and resources.”

Moseneke said there is a rush to accumulate wealth from the country’s fiscus‚ “our common pot that we need to do so many things to advance our revolution”.

“We desperately need a competent state.” But that is impossible if those who hold power refuse to be accountable‚ he said.

“We cannot do that without a culture of hard work‚ of honest living‚ of job creation and opportunities for those who need them the most‚ when the dominant ethic is that there are shortcuts. Everybody [tells] young people that there are shortcuts. The shortcut is to take from the pile of money that is collected by the state.

‘Unburden our people’

“Shall we remember just for a moment that the state must provide for the poor and marginalised people the basic necessities of life? This is a simple task that we are duty-bound to accomplish‚ provided we are focused on it.

“Housing‚ health‚ education and protection from crime are not luxuries. Much has to be done by our government‚ but even more has to happen to unburden our people‚ particularly the poor.

“We need a full and collective apparatus of the state‚ including state-owned enterprises‚ to take us to the democratic ideal — an inclusive prosperity. Again‚ we need a competent state to destroy inequality.

“We need a competent state to engineer substantial growth in favour of the economy and all our people. We need our children to find a stake in our economy as creators of wealth and employment‚ not just as job seekers. And no external force‚ no external investment‚ can do that for us.