Koloane admits he is to blame for Guptas’ Waterkloof landing

He has been widely dubbed as former president Jacob Zuma’s “fall guy” over the 2013 Waterkloof Air Force Base landing, and Bruce Koloane lived up to that billing on Tuesday.

Appearing for the second time at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday, Koloane assumed most of the blame for facilitating the landing of the Gupta family’s wedding guests at the restricted Waterkloof military base.

In April 2013, a private plane carrying about 200 guests to the wedding of Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia was allowed to land at Waterkloof Air Force Base, and blue light brigades whisked the guests off to Sun City. Several ministers and political figures attended the wedding.

Koloane’s admission flew in the face of his testimony just a day earlier, when he denied any wrongdoing over the saga.

On Tuesday, even when the commission confronted him with telephone recordings in which he tells senior officials at the defence & military veterans department that Zuma, defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and then transport minister Ben Martins all knew of and approved the landing, Koloane maintained that he lied to them to increase pressure for the flight to be cleared.