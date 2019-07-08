The demand to scrap e-tolls is like a gun pointing at you, says Fikile Mbalula

The finance minister, who has been vocal about the need to keep the e-toll system functioning, criticised Makhura’s vow to remove it from Gauteng’s roads. In a series of tweets, Mboweni emphasised the need to comply with the user-pay principle of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project.

Mbalula said there were “robust views” from the National Treasury regarding the e-tolls debt, but said a task team that was looking at the issue was weighing all available options.

“In the main, the issue that we are looking at is that we must scrap e-tolls. That’s the main demand,” he said. “The demand on the table is like a gun facing at you — do away with the gantries, we don’t want them. That’s what we are responding to.”

Mbalula said a team of experts, working under ministers, will look at various solutions to the e-toll problem and report back.

“There will be no holy cows,” he said, noting that a report will be tabled to President Cyril Ramaphosa for his consideration in August.

Mbalula said his predecessor, Blade Nzimande, had worked tirelessly to solve the e-tolls mess, and that he was taking over from where he left off.

“There has not been any lapse. The impression that minister Mboweni gives is like there has been a lapse ... that we are disorganised, a government that is stateless and not properly led,” he said.

He said Mboweni had reasons to be angry about the possible scrapping of the e-tolls. “The day you get a minister of finance who agrees to everything [is the day] this country will go down,” Mbalula said.

The transport minister said it was sad that Mboweni and Makhura had engaged in a public spat over the matter.