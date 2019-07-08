Pravin Gordhan has pharmacy degree, confirms UKZN

Speculation surrounding Gordhan’s qualification surfaced amid looming battle between the public enterprise minister and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Last week, Mkhwebane called for the criminal prosecution of Gordhan when she released a report on her findings that he was involved in setting up and running a “rogue unit” to spy on politicians, in violation of the constitution. Gordhan was head of SA's tax collection agency at the time.

Mkhwebe also found that the unit had unlawfully performed irregular intelligence operations and that procurement rules were not followed when spying equipment was bought.

The Nugent commission of inquiry into Sars has cleared Gordhan of wrongdoing. Mkhwebane has been accused of using her office to fight factional battles within the ANC.

The report forms part of formal complaints previously lodged against Gordhan by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu about Gordhan’s role in the unit. The political party could use the findings as ammunition to push for Gordhan to be fired.

Mkhwebane also revealed that the public enterprises minister mislead parliament when he said he did not recall meeting the Guptas, a wealthy family at the centre of state capture.