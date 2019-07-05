Reserve Bank weighs sale of its 50% stake in African Bank

The SA Reserve Bank wants to sell its stake in African Bank in a year or two, moving a step closer to bringing the lender back into private ownership after being rescued from collapse under a wave of unpaid consumer loans.

African Bank nearly collapsed in 2014 after its mainstay low-income clients struggled to pay back personal loans amid a slowing economy and job losses, prompting the Bank to step in with a bailout package. As part of the bailout plan, the central bank injected R7bn into African Bank in exchange for the lender’s bad loan portfolio and a 50% stake.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Reserve Bank weighs options on African Bank

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.