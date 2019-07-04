National

News Leader

WATCH: Why public sector appointments matter

Simo Lushaba from the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa talks to Business Day TV

04 July 2019 - 09:14 Business Day TV

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, during his address at The Directors Event in Sandton, highlighted the issue of board and other senior appointments in the public sector.

“I think we should begin to think about tests that people must be subjected to before they can be elevated to positions of high responsibility,” he said.

“It is the president who appoints people who head state-owned companies or enterprises. If you appoint a rotten apple at any level, you don’t even have to split hairs to understand what is going to happen to that entity.”

Institute of Directors in Southern Africa CEO Parmi Natesan says the chief justice’s comments highlight two major challenges in director appointments in the public sector — flaws in the appointment process and leadership competencies not being sufficiently considered.

Business Day TV caught up with Simo Lushaba from the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa for more insight on the matter.

Simo Lushaba from the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa talks to Business Day TV

