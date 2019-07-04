I do not want to influence the Reserve Bank, David Masondo says

Deputy finance minister David Masondo said in Parliament on Thursday that his recent comments on monetary policy were in no way an attempt to influence the Reserve Bank, the independence of which was guaranteed by the constitution.

Neither were his comments, made in an interview with Business Day, an attempt to usurp the powers and responsibilities of the Bank. In that interview, Masondo questioned the monetary policy stance adopted over the past few years by the Reserve Bank.

He stressed that the Treasury was not responsible for monetary policy, only fiscal policy.

Masondo appeared with Treasury officials to brief the standing committee on finance about its annual performance plan and the strategic plan for 2019/2020, and to answer questions by MPs.

DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis asked Masondo about the appropriateness of his comments on monetary policy of the Reserve Bank.

He said it had been the tradition or observed etiquette for a long time that Treasury did not comment on the monetary policy instrument choice of the Reserve Bank. That did not align with Masondo’s comments questioning the interest-rate setting of the Reserve Bank recently.

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will be meeting shortly and will decide on what action to take with regard to the interest rate, and Hill-Lewis said he would like to avoid a situation in which the MPC is possibly seen to be acting on the basis of Masondo’s comments rather than completely independently.

Masondo replied saying the comments were made in response to questions about the debate within the ANC about quantitative easing and the role of the Reserve Bank. He said the debate in the governing party was a question of whether the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy stance was helping economic growth. The constitution stated that the Reserve Bank’s role is to maintain price stability in the interest of balanced and sustainable growth.

He noted that across the world there was a distinction between goal independence — set by the constitution or governments — and instrument independence. In SA, the government sets the inflation target range.

In his comments to Business Day, Masondo had said he thought the debate about the independence of the Reserve Bank had missed an important point, which should have been the stance of the current monetary policy.

“I think the cry out there, and the reason this debate is also being raised incorrectly through a discussion on quantitative easing, is because of [the level] of interest rates….

“A helpful discussion would be about the appropriateness of the stance of the current monetary policy. For now, there is no need to use unconventional methods, such as quantitative easing, when conventional means — using the repo rate — can still be effective,” he said.

“The key issue for me is whether the interest rates are high. For instance, do the levels of interest rates ease access to credit by the private sector [business and households], mainly to support the government-stated objectives of promoting black-owned businesses, properties and the growth of small and medium enterprises in general?”

Masondo told Business Day that some studies he had seen showed that from 1994 to 2008, credit extension to the private sector had grown at an average annual rate of 15.3%.

In comparison, from 2010 to 2017, the corresponding rate had fallen to 7.5%. That might have limited private investment, especially the growth of small-, medium- and micro-sized enterprises, Masondo said.

Masondo is a proponent of central bank independence, drawing a distinction between “goal independence” and “instrument independence”. He said that since the minister of finance sets the inflation target for the Bank, it is not “goal independent”. It is, however, “instrument independent” as it can use any instrument its deems fit to achieve the goals.

