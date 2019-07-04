Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

ANC’s monetary policy debate is ‘misguided’

Deputy finance minister says real issue is whether interest rates have been set at the right level

BL PREMIUM
04 July 2019 - 05:10 Carol Paton

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.