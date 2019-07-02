National

World Bank remains optimistic about Eskom

Under its Eskom Investment Support Project, the World Bank agreed to lend Eskom $3.75bn almost a decade ago

02 July 2019 - 13:44 Paul Burkhardt
Eskom. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom. Picture: REUTERS

The risk of SA’s struggling state power utility going bust does not appear to faze one of its biggest creditors: the World Bank.

The Washington-based lender agreed to lend Eskom $4bn almost a decade ago to boost its generation capacity and avoid a repetition of rolling blackouts. Mismanagement and construction cost overruns have seen the state of the utility’s finances going from bad to worse since then, forcing the government to bail it out. Details of a R230bn rescue package are due to be unveiled soon.

“We are encouraged by efforts of the government of SA to support Eskom and assurances that it will not to allow it to fail,” the World Bank said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

Under its Eskom Investment Support Project, the World Bank agreed to lend the utility $3.75bn, including $3.1bn to help it complete its new Medupi coal-fired plant, $260m for wind and solar power projects and $485m to develop a railway to transport coal and other projects. Eskom has drawn down 82% of that funding, and 21% of a separate $250m loan to boost green energy production.

While construction of the 4,764MW Medupi project is running years behind schedule and way over budget, the World Bank said it was “assured by Eskom’s commitment to complete the project”, and that it continued to work closely with the utility on its implementation.

Bloomberg

Eskom’s links to the private sector are central to its dysfunction

Simplistic polemic for and against privatisation of the power utility is irrelevant to how the system operates, writes Lauren Hermanus
Opinion
1 day ago

Recovering stolen billions could rescue SAA and Eskom

The government aims to retrieve R14bn this financial year, but the total amount looted from SA since 1976 could be as much as R7-trillion, writes ...
Opinion
10 hours ago

Moody's outlook backs Cyril

There is still scope and a window for a policy response to gradually address economic and fiscal issues
Business
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa could be booted out of office, says ...
National
2.
Guptas wanted tarmac ‘welcome party’ for wedding ...
National
3.
World Bank remains optimistic about Eskom
National
4.
EFF will no longer vote with DA and ANC in ...
National

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Tough decisions loom as Eskom report nears finality

National

Air quality as dire as Eskom’s finances in Mpumalanga power-station belt

National

Desperate need for bailouts as SA’s SOEs disintegrate

Economy

Investors balk at Cyril Ramaphosa’s Eskom bailout plan

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.