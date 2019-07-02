Weak economy threatens Sars’s revenue target again

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) could miss its revenue target for the sixth consecutive year, commissioner Edward Kieswetter said, highlighting a weak economy and the daunting task he faces in turning around the tax agency.

While Sars will manage compliance activities strictly to meet the ambitious revenue target of R1.422-trillion for 2019/2020, Kieswetter admitted the battered economy would have an effect on collection.

