National

Weak economy threatens Sars’s revenue target again

New commissioner highlights daunting task of turning around the tax agency

02 July 2019 - 05:10 Sunita Menon
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter at a media briefing in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter at a media briefing in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) could miss its revenue target for the sixth consecutive year, commissioner Edward Kieswetter said, highlighting a weak economy and the daunting task he faces in turning around the tax agency.

While Sars will manage compliance activities strictly to meet the ambitious revenue target of R1.422-trillion for 2019/2020, Kieswetter admitted the battered economy would have an effect on collection.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Sars could miss its revenue target again

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Tax season begins and Absa index expected to remain weak

New Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter will open the 2019 filing season
Economy
1 day ago

SA’s recovery rests on an efficient tax agency, David Masondo says

The deputy finance minister says Sars resembles the features of a developmental state
National
18 hours ago

Tax return relief does not mean tax relief, Sars clarifies

The increased threshold announced this week determines whether or not you need to file a tax return, not an increase in the amount of tax-free income ...
Money
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Weak economy threatens Sars’s revenue target again
National
2.
Sars could miss its revenue target again
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Common sense forestalls action ...
National
4.
Gauteng premier David Makhura cracks the whip on ...
National

Related Articles

Compliance will help Sars reach revenue target, says Edward Kieswetter

National

Sars to review all disciplinary cases since 2014

National

Tax return threshold lifted to R500,000

National

The ire of SA taxpayers is clearly on display

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.