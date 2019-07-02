Sassa suspends 2,800 ‘suspicious’ accounts

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) said on Tuesday that it has suspended payments to 2,800 potentially fraudulent accounts.

The accounts, with several banks and the SA Post Office (Sapo), are mostly in the Eastern Cape, the agency said.

Sassa, which provides social grants to more than 17-million people in SA, recently partnered with Sapo to distribute payments.

“As a precautionary measure, Sassa requested banks and Sapo to stop payment on those accounts,” it said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“Any innocent and affected beneficiaries whose payments have been stopped are advised to make an affidavit at the police station.”

Those beneficiaries would then need to report to Sassa, it said.

In June, Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which used to administer social grants, lost a R1.3bn lawsuit against Sassa.

CPS’s contract with Sassa came to an end in 2018 after a number of extensions, despite a court finding that the contract Sassa had signed with CPS was illegal and invalid.

