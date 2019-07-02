Sars could miss its revenue target again

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The way to take out some of the emotional aspects of an investment is to sort out the 'should', 'will' and 'want' of it
Sars will manage compliance activities strictly to meet 2019's revenue target but the battered economy will take a toll
Opposition party says it will reveal information about the ‘dodgy cast of nominees’ the ANC has put forward to lead parliamentary committees
Taxes on income jumped 130% while state royalties increased almost 160%
Lower fuel costs and interest rates may help industry
CEO passes the baton to understudy Busisiwe Mavuso
The West African country plans to stamp out illegal cocoa production from national parks and forest reserves over the next five years to support a new floor price
SA were seconds away from advancing to Nations Cup last-16, until they failed to clear a free kick on 90 minutes
A year after his death, the photographer’s work still urges us to pause and listen to the voices of miners
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.