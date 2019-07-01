Ramaphosa follows up on parliament’s next move on axed Jiba and Mrwebi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken steps to ensure that parliament deals with his decision to remove advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from their senior positions at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The president has written to the chair of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, asking him to keep him “abreast of how parliament intends to proceed on this matter”.

In terms of the NPA Act, parliament must within 30 days after receipt of all documentation related to the president’s decision to remove either the national director of public prosecutions or the deputy national director of public prosecutions — or as soon thereafter as is reasonably possible — pass a resolution on whether or not their removal from office is recommended.

Ramaphosa decided on April 25 to remove Jiba as deputy national director of public prosecutions and Mrwebi as special director of public prosecutions on the basis of a report by a panel set up to investigate their actions.

Among the matters investigated by the panel, led by retired constitutional court judge Yvonne Mokgoro, was the decision to drop criminal charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and institute racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal hawks boss Johan Booysen.

Ramaphosa has sent parliament a copy of the panel’s report, his letters to the two advocates setting out the reasons for his decision as well as their submissions on the panel’s report.

In terms of the act, the president’s decision and accompanying documentation must be communicated to parliament within 14 days after such removal if parliament is in session or within 14 days after the commencement of its next ensuing session if it is not in session.

Parliament has been in recess for April, May and much of June because of the general elections.

