National

Ramaphosa follows up on parliament’s next move on axed Jiba and Mrwebi

President asks to be kept abreast of process

01 July 2019 - 19:17 Linda Ensor
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken steps to ensure that parliament deals with his decision to remove advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from their senior positions at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The president has written to the chair of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, asking him to keep him “abreast of how parliament intends to proceed on this matter”.

In terms of the NPA Act, parliament must within 30 days after receipt of all documentation related to the president’s decision to remove either the national director of public prosecutions or the deputy national director of public prosecutions  — or as soon thereafter as is reasonably possible — pass a resolution on whether or not their removal from office is recommended.

Ramaphosa decided on April 25 to remove Jiba as deputy national director of public prosecutions and Mrwebi as special director of public prosecutions on the basis of a report by a panel set up to investigate their actions.

Among the matters investigated by the panel, led by retired constitutional court judge Yvonne Mokgoro, was the decision to drop criminal charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and institute racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal hawks boss Johan Booysen.

Ramaphosa has sent parliament a copy of the panel’s report, his letters to the two advocates setting out the reasons for his decision as well as their submissions on the panel’s report.

In terms of the act, the president’s decision and accompanying documentation must be communicated to parliament within 14 days after such removal if parliament is in session or within 14 days after the commencement of its next ensuing session if it is not in session.

Parliament has been in recess for April, May and much of June because of the general elections.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Jiba and Mrwebi win a battle in top court but the war is not over

They can remain on the roll of advocates but Constitutional Court does not rule on whether they are fit and proper to be there
National
4 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Time is running out for Ramaphosa to axe NPA officials

Politics will play a role in whether president removes Jiba and Mrwebi, writes Claudi Mailovich
National
2 months ago

Ramaphosa to meet Mokgoro to discuss fitness of NPA officials

The president will discuss Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, who are both suspended, with regards to their fitness to hold office
National
2 months ago

Mokgoro submits report on Jiba and Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office to Ramaphosa

The report on whether senior National Prosecuting Authority officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office has been handed to the ...
National
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Deployment of 5G to start in 2020, says ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa follows up on parliament’s next move on ...
National
3.
BLSA is in good hands, says Bonang Mohale as he ...
National
4.
Numsa willing to tone down 20% wage-hike demand ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

Turnaround at the NPA: Jiba and Mrwebi axed

Features

NPA’s Nomgcobo Jiba will fight her dismissal by Ramaphosa

National

‘You lied to me’ — Cyril Ramaphosa tells Nomgcobo Jiba

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.