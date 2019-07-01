Local government is underfunded, says advisory body

The financial management of municipalities has been found to be severely wanting by the auditor-general, but they need money to improve.

The Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC), a body set up by the constitution to advise the Treasury on intergovernmental finances, believes that they are not getting enough money from national government to provide the services they are obliged to deliver.

At the same time the FFC recognises that with negative economic growth and the fiscal constraints this imposes on the government, there are less funds available to address the “lack of fiscal space” for the local government sector which is pivotal for service delivery.

Last week auditor-general Kimi Makwetu tabled the audit of local government for 2017-2018 and reported that of the 257 audited municipalities only 18 (8%) had obtained clean audits while the financial status of 76% was of concern and required intervention.

Makwetu found that 92% of municipalities audited had material non-compliance with key legislation. Irregular expenditure amounted to R25.9bn and irregular expenditure to R17.3bn.

About 34% of municipalities were regarded as dysfunctional in 2018.

Currently municipalities receive about 9% (R120bn in 2018-2019) of the national budget in addition to which they also raise their own revenues through rates, water and refuse removal tariffs. levies and the reticulation of electricity.

About 25% of total municipal revenues come from transfers from the national government and 75% from own revenue sources.

The FFC has proposed in its submission for the division of government revenue for 2020-2021 entitled “repositioning local government public finances” that the local government fiscal framework should be aligned with the constitutional mandate of this sphere of government. Transfers to rural municipalities in particular should be increased to address the urban bias in the current division of revenue framework.

The FFC has also recommended that municipalities be allowed to impose additional taxes such as development charges, tourism levies, fire service levies, and land value capture mechanisms. It notes that many municipalities are “dysfunctional and barely viable” with many of them trapped in a severe debt crisis.