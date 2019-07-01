Cyril Ramaphosa must crack the whip on ANC divisions, says Nehawu

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa must step up and exercise his executive powers in dealing with issues bedevilling the governing party.

The National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) general secretary Zola Saphetha made this call last week.

Nehawu is labour federation Cosatu’s largest union.

“Cyril has executive authority to deal with matters in the ANC,” Saphetha said. He did not, however, explain what the matters were.

Ramaphosa has been placed at the centre of an intensified fightback campaign by members opposed to his leadership of the ANC.

The party has been rocked by disputes between factions aligned to Ramaphosa and those supporting secretary-general Ace Magashule, a top lieutenant of former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma begrudgingly resigned from office in February 2018 a few months after Ramaphosa was elected ANC president during the party’s national elective conference at Nasrec in December 2017.

Magashule is accused of seeking to undermine Ramaphosa through his actions and public comments. He scoffed at assertions that Ramaphosa had helped the ANC win the May 8 national elections, saying the voters were electing the ANC and not an individual.

He also allegedly doctored an ANC statement to include controversial remarks that the party’s national executive committee lekgotla had resolved to expand the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank to include growth and employment.

Recently, Magashule was seen to have scored a major victory in the ANC’s internal battles in his alleged capture of parliament regarding his appointment of portfolio committee chairpersons.

They included Zuma loyalists and corruption-accused former ministers such as Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane and Bongani Bongo, and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, among others.

Meanwhile, Saphetha said damning evidence emerging from the state capture commission revealed that politicians are the “real culprits” behind corruption in SA.

He said Nehawu was looking forward to hear what Zuma will say in his defence when he appears before the commission later in July.

Zuma has said he would “attend” the commission even though, in a letter from his lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, he maintained that the commission was biased against him and “lacks the requisite impartiality”.

The scandal-prone former president is at the centre of state capture allegations, together with his personal friends, the Guptas, who are accused of running a parallel state from their Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg.

Saphetha said many witnesses who appeared before the commission have implicated Zuma in wrongdoing.