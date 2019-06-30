David Makhura’s state of the province address to focus on the economy

The economy will be at the heart of the state of the province address to be delivered on Monday by Gauteng premier David Makhura.

Gauteng is the economic heartland of SA and is the single biggest contributor to SA’s GDP.

Given stagnant economic growth, record high unemployment and the line of march from President Cyril Ramaphosa on growing the economy, it will be critical to see what role Gauteng will play in turning the dire national picture around over the next five years.

It will be Makhura’s first state of the province address after he was re-elected for a second term in May and his second such address in 2019.

The ANC hung on to the province by the skin of its teeth in the general election in May. However, despite support for the ANC in Gauteng falling from what it polled in the 2014 election, the party reversed the devastating decline it faced following the 2016 local government election when it lost its outright majority in the three metros in the province.

Makhura’s ANC will have to deliver significantly over the next five years as voters have effectively placed the party on notice, if the slim majority it received in this year’s election is anything to go by.

With a mere two years to go to the 2021 local government election, pressure is mounting and every move in SA’s economic hub matters.

It is expected that the economy will be the number one issue in the state of the province address and that Makhura will outline specific sectors where the provincial government will work in partnership with the private sector in a bid to create more jobs.

While Makhura will look back at initiatives that have already been started by the province, he is also expected to announce new ones. Makhura said in a previous state of the province address that he wants to turn Gauteng into one special economic zone (SEZ), so more details on this can be expected.

Makhura will also look at the effect of previous investment in, for example, creating jobs, while new investment announcements are also expected to be made.

A new regulatory regime for township businesses is also expected to be announced by Makhura. This could possibly lead to a change in by-laws to cut back on the red tape faced by township businesses.

In terms of the province’s two biggest budget departments, health and education, Makhura will focus on primary education as well as primary healthcare, and specifically clinics.