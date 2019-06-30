David Makhura’s state of the province address to focus on the economy
Gauteng premier is expected to detail sectors where the provincial government will work in partnership with the private sector in a bid to create jobs
The economy will be at the heart of the state of the province address to be delivered on Monday by Gauteng premier David Makhura.
Gauteng is the economic heartland of SA and is the single biggest contributor to SA’s GDP.
Given stagnant economic growth, record high unemployment and the line of march from President Cyril Ramaphosa on growing the economy, it will be critical to see what role Gauteng will play in turning the dire national picture around over the next five years.
It will be Makhura’s first state of the province address after he was re-elected for a second term in May and his second such address in 2019.
The ANC hung on to the province by the skin of its teeth in the general election in May. However, despite support for the ANC in Gauteng falling from what it polled in the 2014 election, the party reversed the devastating decline it faced following the 2016 local government election when it lost its outright majority in the three metros in the province.
Makhura’s ANC will have to deliver significantly over the next five years as voters have effectively placed the party on notice, if the slim majority it received in this year’s election is anything to go by.
With a mere two years to go to the 2021 local government election, pressure is mounting and every move in SA’s economic hub matters.
It is expected that the economy will be the number one issue in the state of the province address and that Makhura will outline specific sectors where the provincial government will work in partnership with the private sector in a bid to create more jobs.
While Makhura will look back at initiatives that have already been started by the province, he is also expected to announce new ones. Makhura said in a previous state of the province address that he wants to turn Gauteng into one special economic zone (SEZ), so more details on this can be expected.
Makhura will also look at the effect of previous investment in, for example, creating jobs, while new investment announcements are also expected to be made.
A new regulatory regime for township businesses is also expected to be announced by Makhura. This could possibly lead to a change in by-laws to cut back on the red tape faced by township businesses.
In terms of the province’s two biggest budget departments, health and education, Makhura will focus on primary education as well as primary healthcare, and specifically clinics.
The department of health is arguably Makhura’s biggest headache given its dire financial status, as well as its role in the Life Esidimeni scandal in which more than 140 mentally ill patients died after the provincial government moved them from the Life Healthcare clinics.
In an interview with Business Day following his inauguration in May as premier, Makhura said he wanted to shake up the management of some of the struggling departments in the province to build strong capacity, including the department of health.
Makhura will also focus on crime, which is a major issue in Gauteng.
Solly Msimanga, the DA’s caucus leader in Gauteng, said on Sunday the party would fully support Makhura if he acted in the best interests of the province’s residents by fighting corruption and speeding up service delivery. While Makhura will indeed try to grow Gauteng’s economy and attract more investment, as expected by the DA, as well as aim to speed up service delivery, there is one item on the DA’s state of the province wish-list which will in all probability not happen.
The DA wants Makhura to scrap e-tolls by launching an intergovernmental dispute with the national government.
The ANC in Gauteng has vowed to continue the fight against one of the most controversial electoral issues in the province, but it is unlikely that Makhura will follow the DA’s recommended route during his state of the province address.
While he is expected to address the e-toll issue, as he has routinely done in the past, he cannot scrap the toll roads and it also seems politically untenable to officially lodge an intergovernmental dispute despite the Gauteng ANC's constant unhappiness over the e-tolling saga, which for years now seems to have no end in sight.