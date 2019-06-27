Higher platinum prices have unions flexing their muscles

The world’s biggest platinum producers face a dilemma: they’re reporting bumper profits just as they enter negotiations with unions over a three-year wage deal.

The surge in earnings has been fueled by higher prices for palladium and rhodium, which are mined alongside platinum in SA. Noting the buoyancy of the market, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has asked for a pay increase of as much as 48%. Satisfying that demand will lead to job losses and mine closures, companies say.

“Amcu demands are ridiculous,” said Bernard Swanepoel, a former gold mine boss who now sits on the board of Impala Platinum Holdings. “Any increase above inflation will not serve the best interest of employees as jobs will be destroyed.”

The wage talks, which start in earnest next week, come as President Cyril Ramaphosa seeks to re-set an economy teetering on the brink of a second recession in successive years. An amicable outcome will bolster the former mine union leader’s bid to lure foreign investors, while a repeat of a strike five years ago could send metal prices soaring and undermine Ramaphosa’s reform agenda.

“Society has no appetite or capacity to handle an industry strike,” said Swanepoel.

In 2014, Amcu led the longest ever platinum mining strike in the country, costing the sector about $2bn in revenue. Now, it wants the roughly 167,000 workers in SA’s platinum mines to partake in the metal-price bonanza.

“We are really glad that it is going so well with platinum, and it is high time that the bosses share their hyper-profits with the workers who toil every day,” Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said as the union presented its initial demand.

Good times

Earlier this week, Anglo American Platinum said it expects first-half net income to almost triple to at least R6.1bn. The company will respond to Amcu’s demands in due course, said spokesperson Jana Marais.