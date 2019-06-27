Angelo Agrizzi to pay R200‚000 to charity after his racial slurs

On Thursday, state-capture whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday inked a deal that will see him issue a public apology and pay up a hefty sum for his self-acknowledged racism.

He appeared in the Equality Court sitting in Randburg after the SAHRC lodged a claim of discrimination and hate speech against him.

During Agrizzi’s testimony at the state-capture commission of inquiry‚ an audio clip was played in which he was heard using the k-word numerous times while laughing with those he was in conversation with.

Papers presented at court on Thursday show Agrizzi has agreed to pay R200‚000 to the Barney Mokgatle Foundation in Alexandra‚ as a sign of reparation.

Agrizzi and the commission had discussed the settlement during a meeting on June 13. Their agreement was made a court order on Thursday.

This is a developing story.