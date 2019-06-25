NHI Bill to be tabled in parliament, says health minister

The government will ensure that the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill is tabled in parliament soon, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

The proposed legislation will have to be considered by both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, and go through public consultation before it can be implemented.

It will have far-reaching health reforms aimed at achieving the government’s ambition of providing universal health coverage. Its main aim is to launch an NHI Fund that will purchase health services on behalf of patients from public and private sector providers, which will be free at the point of care.

A key aspect of the bill is the future role it envisages for medical schemes, which currently provide coverage to about 8.9-million people. Earlier in 2019, the Hospital Association of SA (Hasa), which represents the private hospital sector, warned that NHI could lead to the loss of up to 132,000 jobs.

Various stakeholders have warned that the roll-out of the NHI will not succeed if the poor management of public healthcare facilities persists, and the shortage of doctors and other health professionals is not addressed. SA has one of the lowest doctor-to-patient ratios in the world, and the country’s medical schools are producing just more than 1,000 doctors a year, which is not enough.

During the debate on the state of the nation address on Tuesday, Mkhize emphasised that the contested NHI programme will be implemented, despite the objections by various stakeholders.

“We will be moving speedily to ensure the NHI Bill is tabled in parliament,” said Mkhize. “The NHI Fund requires strong governance mechanisms and improved accountability for the use of allocated funds. These provisions have been included within the structural design of the NHI Fund and they are reflected within the NHI.”

Two-tiered system

Mkhize said that despite the government’s post-1994 democratic breakthrough and the multiple efforts aimed at improving access to healthcare services, especially for the vulnerable, the health system has stubbornly remained two-tiered, fragmented and inequitable, consisting of the public and private health sectors.

SA spends almost 8.6% of GDP on healthcare, which is comparable to other middle-income countries, with 4.1% of the GDP spent on the uninsured population, who receive care in the overburdened public sector, Mkhize said. Private medical schemes cover approximately 16% of the population, with most of the principal members of these schemes working in the formal sector.

“A smaller percentage of the population pay out of pocket to use the private health sector. In addition, ‘out of pocket’ services are rendered in both the public and private healthcare sectors [estimated at 0.6% of GDP or 8% of total health expenditure], which remain a burden to many poor households,” said Mkhize.