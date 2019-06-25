Khulubuse Zuma ‘has only just sought legal counsel’ over Pamodzi liquidation

Khulubuse Zuma, who has been provisionally sequestrated with claims that he owes R1.4bn to creditors of the Pamodzi mining group, says he has only now consulted a lawyer in the matter.

The nephew of former president Jacob Zuma says he has an agreement with the liquidators that he will pay them R23m, that R10m has already been paid, and he is confident he can pay the balance before the end of 2019.

It is the first time Zuma has submitted any response to the court since the provisional order was granted earlier in 2019. He chose to speak via an affidavit signed by his recently appointed attorney, Mike Pedersen, which came before Durban high court judge Mokgere Masipa this week.

Pamodzi’s mines were placed in liquidation in 2009. Two — Orkney and Grootvlei — were “bought” by Aurora Empowerment Systems, of which Zuma was one of five directors. The company took control of the mines and “stripped” them of their assets and gold produce without paying anything for them.

Aurora was liquidated in October 2011. Zuma and the other directors — Thulani Ngubane, Solly and Fazel Bhana, and Zondwa Mandela (grandson of Nelson Mandela) — were held personally liable for the debts of the company.

While advocate Clayton Edy, for the liquidators, pushed for a final sequestration order this week, the judge gave Zuma until August to file a fuller opposing affidavit.

The matter has been adjourned twice before. Once it was said Zuma was “in negotiations” with the liquidators and that while the provisional order had been served on him via e-mail, he could not be located to serve it physically.

In his affidavit, Pedersen says the provisional order was granted “in default”.

“Zuma did not understand the court processes and was not aware of the ramifications of this, nor his procedural right to oppose the application.

“Hence he did not attend court.”

He said his client had been dealing directly with John Walker, the attorney for the liquidators. Last week, Walker had advised him that should he wish to oppose the finalisation of the order, he should seek legal advice.

“He consulted with me urgently last week. I was instructed to deliver this preliminary answering affidavit. This is not a delaying tactic.

“He is doing his best to ensure that the settlement agreement reaches finality, which pertains to a large amount of remuneration being recovered, which if he were to be fully sequestrated, would result in him being unable to finalise various contracts and the creditors would not receive the money he is paying over.”

Pedersen said if the final order was granted it would affect his client’s financial status for 10 years and would inhibit his ability to earn money.

“The finalisation of the order would not be to the benefit of creditors. Giving him time to pay up would be. Their interests are protected by the interim order.”

Pedersen said Zuma had a justifiable defence, that a settlement had been concluded and that there had been substantial performance.

Liquidator Johan Engelbrecht said in his affidavit that two claims, for R1.4bn and R122m, had been proved against Zuma.

Engelbrecht said Zuma undertook to pay off what he owed with a down payment of R5m and then payments of R500,000 in monthly installments but, after making some payments, he reneged on the deal. This meant the full amounts were due and payable.

He accused Zuma of not disclosing all of his assets, as he was required to do as part of the agreement.