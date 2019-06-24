Experts at the ready: view the full line-up of The Directors Event 2019

The final line-up of speakers at the fifth edition of The Directors Event, presented in association with the annual Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards and the Institute of Directors Southern Africa and in partnership with BCX, has been announced.

The Chairman’s Report will be delivered by Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa, the executive chairperson of Sigma Capital, while Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will deliver the keynote speech.

The Directors Event attracts an audience of senior management and C-level executives and is aptly referred to as “SA’s biggest board meeting”, where industry leaders debate major issues affecting the country’s economy via three moderated panel discussions:

Youth employment and entrepreneurship: securing SA’s future

Moderated by Thabiso Tema

According to a mid-2018 report by Stats SA, more than half of SA’s population is female (about 29.4m) and more than a third of our total population of 57.7m citizens are between 15 and 34 years of age. Young people are the most affected by SA's high unemployment rate as they struggle with access to education, finding jobs and insufficient training, among other challenges.

Panellists include Dr Tashmia Ismail-Saville (CEO, Youth Employment Service), Gcina Mtengwane (lecturer, University of the Free State), Lebogang Ramodike (CEO, Big Brands Media), Mfundo Nkuhlu (COO, Nedbank Limited), and Liesel Köstlich (executive manager: entrepreneurship and cooperative development, Services Seta).

Digital transformation: developing SA’s economy through inclusive technology innovation

Moderated by Andile Khumalo

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has been knocking on our door for some time. Countries such as the US, the UK and Sweden are pioneering the digitisation of work environments, workforce skills and technological infrastructure to benefit their socioeconomic and cultural environments. SA houses 75% of Africa’s largest companies, and it is imperative that the country lead the continent economically by ensuring that we are on a par with global competitors when it comes to the digital optimisation of our industries.

There are many technologies at our disposal that could help us achieve seamless processes and functionality between systems, customers, company stakeholders and employees, to create an efficiently connected and inclusive business environment.

Panellists include Prof Brian Armstrong (adjunct professor, Graduate School of Business Administration, Wits), Vish Rajpal (chief of IT solutions, BCX), Garth Williams (research specialist: intelligence, Technology Innovation Agency), Tembinkosi Bonakele (commissioner, Competition Commission) and Nyari Samushonga (MD, WeThinkCode).

SA’s politics and the economy: what to expect post-elections 2019

Moderated by Siki Mgabadeli

According to Trending Economics, SA advanced a seasonally adjusted annualised 1.4% on-quarter in the three months to December 2018, following an upwardly revised 2.6% growth in the previous period. Given this, and that the JSE has just experienced its best first quarter in 12 years, there is room to believe SA is poised for an economic turnaround if some of our structural impediments to growth are overcome post-election.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently referred to the World Bank’s recent findings that ranked SA 82nd among 190 high-performing economies, projecting growth of 1.3% in 2019. Sharing his view that our economy should be open to all South Africans, to help us enter the World Bank's top 50 in the next three years, Ramaphosa emphasised the creation of a healthier business environment for young South African entrepreneurs and small enterprises.

Panellists include Prof André Duvenhage (political science professor, North West University), Tshediso Matona (secretary of planning, National Planning Commission), Irvin Jim (general secretary, National Union of Metalworkers of SA), Isaah Mhlanga (chief economist, Alexander Forbes Investments), and Cas Coovadia (MD, Banking Association of South Africa).

The Directors Event will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on June 28 2019 from 8am to 3pm.

