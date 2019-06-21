The water reservoirs, which will be filled up before a major shutdown on Monday, should be able to last Johannesburg residents the full two days‚ mayor Herman Mashaba said on Friday.

The city announced this week that Rand Water‚ which is its main bulk-water supplier‚ was planning a major shutdown that would affect all its reservoirs and towers for 54 hours from Monday.

The shutdown‚ according to the city‚ is on the B11 pipeline to install a 2‚500mm butterfly valve from Lethabo to Vereeniging pumping station.

“I wish to assure residents that our team has put sufficient measures in place to make sure Johannesburg residents are least affected of all during this maintenance period‚” said Mashaba.

During the maintenance period‚ he said the Rand Water purification plant would still be operational and would supply water to the city’s water supply systems for the duration of the valve installation.

“Rand Water will also supply water via the Palmiet and Eikenhof pump stations to Johannesburg Water reservoirs. Furthermore‚ Rand Water will ensure that prior to the commencement of the shutdown‚ all reservoirs supplying the city will be filled to capacity to ensure water supply during the shutdown period.”

The reservoirs‚ Mashaba added‚ have the capacity to supply water for up to two days. “That said‚ due to the extremely long hours involved in the maintenance process‚ some of the high-lying areas may experience erratic low pressure.”

The city will update residents on the progress of the work done on all its social media platforms.

“Johannesburg Water appeals to all residents of the City of Johannesburg to use water sparingly during the shutdown to avoid a complete no-water situation and reminds all customers that Level 1 water restrictions are still in place‚” Mashaba said.

He added that the city is in consultation with Rand Water to ensure that the planned maintenance has a minimal impact on residents.