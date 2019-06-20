National

News Leader

WATCH: What the president is likely to say in his state of the nation address

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Business Leadership SA COO Busi Mavuso talk to Business Day TV

20 June 2019 - 10:24 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening against a downbeat economic backdrop.

Business, market participants and ratings agencies will be tuned in for details on the president’s plans for Eskom and SAA.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Business Leadership SA COO Busi Mavuso joined Business Day TV to discuss the issues that will be addressed in the address.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Business Leadership SA COO Busi Mavuso talk to Business Day TV

WATCH: What to expect from Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address

Semeyi Zake and the team discuss their expectations ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona
Opinion
19 hours ago

Ramaphosa meets with Eskom to discuss reforms ahead of Sona

The meeting raises hope that the president will make an announcement about the financially crippled utility in his state of the nation address
National
1 day ago

LETTER: Sona in wake of grey dawn

Has the president noticed that the in-fighting in the governing party is still raging?
Opinion
1 day ago

BONANG MOHALE: Economic growth should be the zeitgeist of Ramaphosa’s Sona

Revitalising SA’s economy is essential, and it needs to be done quickly, writes Bonang Mohale, despite the current inauspicious circumstances
Opinion
1 day ago

Rand boosted to two-week high as ECB signals further easing

The rand and other emerging-market currencies gain after ECB president Mario Draghi indicates that interest-rate cuts could be on the cards
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: What the president is likely to say in his ...
National
2.
Jacob Zuma may have to use legal aid lawyer
National
3.
Scientists call for global action on air pollution
National / Science & Environment
4.
Government is considering breaking up PIC, probe ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.