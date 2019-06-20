News Leader
WATCH: What the president is likely to say in his state of the nation address
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Business Leadership SA COO Busi Mavuso talk to Business Day TV
20 June 2019 - 10:24
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening against a downbeat economic backdrop.
Business, market participants and ratings agencies will be tuned in for details on the president’s plans for Eskom and SAA.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Business Leadership SA COO Busi Mavuso joined Business Day TV to discuss the issues that will be addressed in the address.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Business Leadership SA COO Busi Mavuso talk to Business Day TV