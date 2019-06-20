Eskom to get large portion of R230bn bailout sooner, Cyril Ramaphosa says

The utility’s financial position remains a matter of grave concern.

With the current committed funding from government outlined in the 2019 budget, Eskom has sufficient cash to meet its obligations until the end of October 2019.

“For Eskom to default on its loans will cause a cross-default on its remaining debt and would have a huge impact on the already constrained fiscus.

“We will therefore table a special appropriation bill on an urgent basis to allocate a significant portion of the R230bn fiscal support that Eskom will require over the next 10 years in the early years. This we must do because Eskom is too vital to our economy to be allowed to fail,” Ramaphosa said.