ANC’s parliamentary committee chair nominees include corruption accused

The list of the ANC’s nominees for chairs of portfolio committees in parliament is littered with MPs who have been tainted by allegations of corruption and state capture.

Controversial Zuma-era ministers such Mosebenzi Zwane who is named to chair the portfolio committee on transport, Faith Muthambi as chair of the co-operative government and traditional affairs committee and Bongani Bongo as home affairs committee chair, made the list.

Muthambi and Zwane have been implicated at the state capture commission of inquiry, while Bongo was accused of trying to bribe the evidence leader in parliament’s inquiry into Eskom.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said that all MPs who were implicated in allegations of wrongdoing had appeared before the party’s integrity commission and were cleared.

She reiterated that members were innocent until proven guilty.

Mojadina also denied that the list of nominees for committees was not based on balancing factional lines in the party.

“We don’t appoint in a factional manner.… We deploy based on experience and capacity,” she said.

Last week Sunday Times reported that there was an attempt by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to select the nominees without permission from the party’s leadership.

However, on Wednesday Magashule said there was no confusion and that there was no “SG list”. He said the list of nominees is the collective decision of ANC officials.

Magashule said nominations were postponed last week because the ANC needed to consult its alliance partners.

Others on the list were former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, who was forced to resign after violent protests in the province, as chair of the portfolio committee on tourism.

The ANC wants former chief whip Mathole Motshekga to chair the ad hoc committee to amend section 25 of the constitution, to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

On the position of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), the ANC was still in consultation with an opposition party.

The position of Scopa chair has traditionally been given to an opposition party member. In the fifth administration. Themba Godi of the African People’s Convention chaired the committee, but his party did not garner enough votes in the May 8 election to make it back to parliament.

The ANC would not say which opposition party it was in consultation with.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za