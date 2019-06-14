State pension fund wants PIC’s unlisted investments put on ice
Acting CEO Vuyani Hako told of possibility of ‘temporary moratorium’ on unlisted investments
14 June 2019 - 05:10
The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), which is by far the biggest source of funds for the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), could soon put a stop to further investments in unlisted companies.
SA’s biggest pension fund manages about R1.8-trillion of state workers’ funds, placing most of the money with the PIC, the largest asset manager on the continent.
Business Day has seen a copy of a letter sent last week by GEPF principal executive officer Abel Sithole to acting PIC CEO Vuyani Hako.
