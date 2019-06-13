National

Ramaphosa asks to cross-examine Mmusi Maimane and Bosasa’s Gavin Watson

‘Crucial’ that president interrogates witnesses in public protector probe

13 June 2019 - 05:10 Karyn Maughan
President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko, SA's UN ambassador, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 10 2019. Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko, SA's UN ambassador, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 10 2019. Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for the right to cross-examine two of the most crucial witnesses against him in her Bosasa investigation: the group’s CEO Gavin Watson and DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Mkhwebane is fighting to overturn two court rulings that seriously question her competence or find that she can reasonably be suspected of bias.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Ramaphosa asks to question Maimane

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Mkhwebane confirms Ramaphosa is implicated in Bosasa probe

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says President Cyril Ramaphosa is implicated in her investigation into the R500,000 donation he received from ...
National
19 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Thuli Madonsela tackles protector on posts

Former public protector questions the release of confidential aspects of probes to the public
National
3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Thuli Madonsela breaks her silence on protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s tactics

Former public protector questions the release of confidential aspects of probes to the public
National
3 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Cyril Ramaphosa could end up in court over Bosasa spat

Public protector last week served president with a official notification regarding the Bosasa saga, but president claims he did not deliberately ...
National
1 week ago

Ramaphosa's public protector problem

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s probes into high-ranking officials — including the president — may give impetus to the growing pushback against Ramaphosa’s ...
Features
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa asks to cross-examine Mmusi Maimane and ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa asks to question Maimane on Bosasa ...
National
3.
Disgraced advocate’s reinstatement splits legal ...
National
4.
Illicit financial flows in SA now ‘more and more ...
National

Related Articles

Mmusi Maimane seeks update on complaint that Cyril Ramaphosa misled parliament ...

National

PETER BRUCE: Andile Ramaphosa — the sins of the son?

Opinion / Bruce's List

Cyril Ramaphosa plans to appear before Zondo inquiry over son’s links to Bosasa

National

IEC to investigate claims of ANC’s ‘dirty money’ from Bosasa

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.