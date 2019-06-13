Government urged to ditch ‘Airbnb’ bill

Its opponents say the bill represents a legally and economically unjustifiable intervention in the private and commercial affairs of ordinary South Africans.

The government published the “Airbnb” bill for public comment in April. Interested parties have until the end of June to submit comments. Should it be signed into law, short-term home rentals will be regulated under the Tourism Act.

The minister of tourism could then specify various “thresholds” in terms of Airbnb rentals in SA. This could include limiting the number of nights that guests can stay or how much money an Airbnb host can earn. According to the department of tourism, this would level the playing field by ensuring that “everyone gets their fair share”.

In its submission on the bill, the Rule of Law Project — a unit of the liberal think-tank the Free Market Foundation — says that it is imperative that the tourism department abandon the bill and any similar plans to stifle the emerging short-term home rental market.

The unit said short-term home rentals such as those on Airbnb have enabled people previously unable to do so to make a living. On average, hosts can make about R34,000 a year, according to data from Airbnb. Homeowners using the online platform generated close to R5bn for the Western Cape economy alone in 2017.

“Just as ride-sharing platforms like Uber opened up a whole new market for people in transportation, Airbnb has the same transformative potential in tourism. The Tourism Amendment Bill undermines this potential,” the Rule of Law project said.

It highlighted that in the first quarter of 2019, SA’s GDP contracted by more than 3%, and the number of unemployed is now dangerously close to 10-million individuals.

“The economy is not able to handle more paternalistic interference from the state, like the present bill. What is needed is less interference and an opportunity for the economy to breathe; for ordinary South Africans to be allowed to provide for their own livelihoods freely, for instance, by making their homes available for short-term rental,” the organisation said.

Interventions such as those contained in the bill, which raise the cost of doing business, have a cumulative effect that leads directly to the poor performance of the economy. The government departments that propose, and the MPs that adopt, these measures, should be held personally responsible for any damage such legislation does to the economy, the project said.