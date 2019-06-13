Business lobby questions B-BBEE after ruling on Eskom tender

A business lobby group says it has instructed its legal team to evaluate the wider implications of the broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) commission’s ruling on Eskom.

This week the commission found that the embattled power utility — which has been flagged by ratings agencies as the biggest risk to SA’s economy — failed to comply with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act in awarding a tender for the Duvha power station to Chinese-owned Dongfang, which did not meet empowerment requirements.

The commission said Eskom failed to comply with section 10(1)(b) of the act in awarding the controversial R4bn tender to Dongfang, an entity with zero black ownership, when the tender required at least B-BBEE Level 4, which calls for elevated black ownership, among other targets. ​

Eskom awarded the tender to the state-owned Chinese company even though its offer was R1bn more than rival bids.

On Thursday, business lobby group Sakeliga said it had instructed its legal team to evaluate the B-BBEE commission’s ruling for its larger implications, as well as any bearing it might have on pending litigation to challenge race-based pre-disqualification of prospective contractors at state-owned enterprises.

Sakeliga is also engaged in litigation with the department of public works to have regulations that allow race-based pre-disqualification of prospective contractors set aside. The regulations, adopted in 2017, allow state-owned enterprises such as Eskom to set their own discretionary and arbitrary minimum BEE requirements a contractor must meet if it wants to do business with the power utility, said Sakeliga.

“At present, if a prospective contractor is not 51% black-owned, Eskom frequently pre-emptively disqualifies it for doing work for this state-owned enterprise. That is, without even considering its proposals,” said Piet le Roux, CEO of Sakeliga.

“It is a practice that precludes — at a critical time for the economy — electricity consumers in SA from the full range of cost-effective expertise available on the market. In the end, consumers and taxpayers lose, because the wrong benchmark is applied,” he said.