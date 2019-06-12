News Leader
WATCH: How unions have rallied behind former SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola talks to Business Day TV about the union’s demands
12 June 2019 - 07:53
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) want outgoing SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana reinstated.
The unions have also demanded that members of SAA’s board be removed.
Business Day TV spoke to Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola for a closer look at the reasoning behind the union’s demands.
