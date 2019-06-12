National

News Leader

WATCH: How unions have rallied behind former SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola talks to Business Day TV about the union’s demands

12 June 2019 - 07:53 Business Day TV
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) want outgoing SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana reinstated.

The unions have also demanded that members of SAA’s board be removed.

Business Day TV spoke to Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola for a closer look at the reasoning behind the union’s demands.

